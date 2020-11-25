Related News

Trade finance fintech provider TradeIX has appointed Patrick Adams as chief revenue officer (CRO), based in Zurich.

Reporting to the firm’s CEO Robert Barnes, Adams joins TradeIX’s leadership team and is tasked with heading up the company’s global sales organisation.

Adams joins after a four-year stint at pricing software provider Pricefx, where he had been serving most recently as CRO. He initially joined Pricefx as a senior vice-president for commercial excellence and general manager for Emea operations.

Adams worked at several firms within the business software and fintech industry during the two decades prior to this, including at Planview, Ariba (now SAP) and Vendavo.

Speaking about his appointment, TradeIX’s Barnes says: “Patrick brings a winning track record of success in leading global sales organisations and scaling sales revenue in the enterprise software market.”

He adds: “He is highly experienced at developing solution-selling best practices at scale. We are thrilled to add his depth of experience, leadership, and operational drive to TradeIX as we focus on capturing the large market opportunity for the Marco Polo Network.”

Launched in September 2017, Marco Polo is a technology project led by TradeIX and a consortium of banks to build an open account trade finance platform powered by R3’s Corda blockchain framework.

The project completed its first proof of concept in February 2018 and, according to the consortium, has since grown to be the “largest and fastest-growing trade and working capital finance network” in the world.

GTR reported in August that the platform was yet to go live, despite a growing number of banks and corporates having been onboarded. At the time, a TradeIX spokesperson declined to provide an update, citing confidentiality reasons. The project had originally expected to move into production by early 2019.