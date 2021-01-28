Related News

Thomas Carroll, an insurance broker, has appointed Rob Farquharson as head of credit and surety, a newly created role.

Farquharson has 18 years’ experience in the trade credit and surety market. He joins from Parker Norfolk, where he was director of trade credit. Prior to this, he held roles at Marsh, Willis and Euler Hermes.

This appointment comes as the firm reports growing requests for credit insurance. Gareth Cotty, managing director, says: “In the current climate, managing credit risk has never been so important and our business has always sought to offer solutions to our clients’ live risk exposures. Challenges because of Covid-19 and opportunities because of Brexit should put trade credit risk at the forefront of business risk thinking. Rob’s vast experience and industry knowledge allows us to offer practical solutions, ensuring our clients can continue to trade with confidence.”

Based remotely for the time being, Farquharson will be working closely with the broking teams at Thomas Carroll’s headquarters in Caerphilly, as well as its regional offices in South Wales, Hereford and London.