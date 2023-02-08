Related News

Barclays boosts trade and working capital team

UKEF provides £26mn guarantee to finance zero-carbon bus exports

Young BExA-GTR award winners “driving huge change” for exports

Cepsa extends revolving credit facility, adds in sustainability KPIs

Austin rejoins BACB as trade finance head

Software and technology provider Silverlake Axis has appointed Michael Walker as trade finance business and solutions lead, with responsibility for the Silverlake Vision Trade Finance platform developed in partnership with Finastra. 

Singapore-based Walker joins after more than six years at Finastra, most recently as leader of its corporate banking solutions consulting team for the Asia Pacific region. He previously spent five years at Barclays in various corporate banking product and technology roles. 

As well as assuming end-to-end responsibility for Silverlake Vision Trade Finance – a trade finance platform developed through a strategic partnership between the two companies – Walker is also expected to drive the company’s wider corporate banking agenda. 

The platform uses Finastra’s trade and supply chain finance applications under the Silverlake Axis brand. Target clients are primarily Silverlake Axis’ existing partner banks in the Asean and South Asian markets, where 40% of the region’s largest 20 banks already use its core banking solutions, the company says. 

“I am delighted to join an organisation of Silverlake Axis’ reputation and standing while also continuing my association with Finastra,” Walker tells GTR, adding that the link-up creates a “symbiotic partnership which will deliver significant benefits in the future”. 

The partnership between the two companies was announced in July 2022 as part of efforts to provide “an end-to-end suite of solutions that can underpin the operations of corporate banks seeking to tap into the intra- and extra-Asean trade network”.  

Silverlake Vision Trade Finance was designed to streamline and automate supply chain finance, documentary trade and other working capital and trade finance facilities, Silverlake Axis said at the time. 