The Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) has bolstered its trade and export finance team with a string of senior hires, including naming Pontus Davidsson as head of international finance.

Davidsson starts at the state-owned lender in September and will cover export and project finance, as well as trade and emerging markets.

He replaces Andreas Ericson in the post and joins after a five-year stint as executive director for client coverage at Standard Chartered, following seven years covering capital markets and treasury solutions at Deutsche Bank.

He previously held senior export finance roles at a few different banks, including BNP Paribas, Deutsche and Swedbank. He will continue to be based in Stockholm.

SEK has also brought in Pär Isaksson as a director for international finance on its trade finance team, based in Stockholm, while Henrik Larsson joins as a director on the export finance team in Gothenburg. Both are newly created roles and begin in August.

Isaksson makes the move from Nordea, where he spent the past five years serving as head of trade and export finance. He joined the Denmark-headquartered lender in 2017, following roles at Danske Bank, SEB and GE Capital.

Larsson has been at Volvo for the past decade, serving in a number of posts in Sweden and the UAE, including most recently within commercial management. In a career spanning over two decades, he has also worked at SEB, Handelsbanken and the Swedish export credit agency, EKN.