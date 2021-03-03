Related News

NMS Infrastructure has appointed Gareth Sinnett as head of trade finance, a newly created position for the UK-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project developer. He is responsible for all trade finance activities at NMS, reporting to Nick Oliver, head of business development.

Sinnett’s career includes 24 years spent across various senior roles within international development company Crown Agents and a number of its subsidiaries, winning and delivering multi-disciplinary projects, globally but with a focus on Africa and funded by a wide variety of sources.

His most recent position there was leading trade finance activities as head of business development, responsible for originating and developing a range of projects, working in close partnership with Crown Agents Bank.

After leaving Crown Agents, Sinnett spent two years as an associate director at WYG. He was most recently a contract advisor at Chemonics International for a period of five months.

NMS specialises in fully-funded turnkey infrastructure projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, and has a “strong and growing pipeline of compelling and sustainable infrastructure projects”, says Sinnett.

“I am passionate about projects that deliver value and sustainability and am delighted to be joining NMS at a time when they are not only enormously active but are succeeding in growing and delivering value to clients and investors alike against the backdrop of the economic challenges facing the world in the current Covid era. I look forward to helping drive that continued growth and success.”