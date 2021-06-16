Related News

Re/insurance broker Miller has brought in Farris Mellor as an account executive in its credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) team, based in London.

Mellor started in the newly created role on June 7, and according to the firm is tasked with “helping financial institution clients access tailored, effective CPRI solutions, supporting their growth goals and providing essential protection when challenges present themselves”.

Mellor, who reports to the firm’s head of CPRI London, Ben Gibbons, joins after two years serving as a director for credit and political risk at global specialty insurance broker Price Forbes & Partners.

He took on that role in late 2018 after just over a decade as a director at Mizuho Bank, where he was responsible for loan sales and unfunded risk distribution in the Emea region.

Prior to this, Mellor worked for roughly 18 months on the primary bond syndicate desk at investment bank Daiwa SMBC – which has since rebranded as Daiwa Capital Markets – as an assistant manager.

“Farris’ in-depth knowledge of the needs of banking clients makes him an exciting addition to the team at Miller. Clients will benefit from his understanding of how CPRI solutions can be made to work for them and how banks can adopt best practice,” says Gibbons.

He adds: “Farris has already demonstrated his ability to transfer the skills and knowledge gained whilst working in banking to the insurance sector, and his hiring forms part of our team’s commitment to providing financial institution clients with best-in-class service.”

Miller operates internationally and at Lloyd’s of London, and is active in a number of specialist areas, including marine, energy, credit and political risks, property and (re)insurance. Headquartered in London, the firm – which also has offices in Ipswich, Brussels, Paris, Singapore and Geneva – says it places US$2bn worth of premiums annually.

In November 2020, it was announced that private equity firm Cinven and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC had reached an agreement to acquire Miller from the firm’s majority shareholder Willis Towers Watson.

The deal was subsequently closed in March this year.