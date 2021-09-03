Related News

Lloyds Bank North America has appointed Diana Bustamante as head of trade finance, corporates, effective August 23.

Bustamante joins from Mizuho Americas, where she worked on the trade finance origination and sales team as a director in global transaction banking. She began her banking career at Manufacturers Hanover Trust before going on to other roles at Commerzbank, Banco Finantia, ABN Amro, and Standard Bank.

In her new role, she is based in New York and reports to Sebastian Kafetz, the bank’s head of global transaction banking, North America.

Welcoming Bustamante to the role, Kafetz says: “Diana’s appointment will bring us valuable, additional and extensive trade finance and transaction banking experience. Our clients will not only benefit from Diana’s North America and Emea experience, but by bringing all of our North America corporate trade finance origination under one team, we will be able to offer our clients cross sector expertise and product knowledge to meet all of their international trade finance needs.”