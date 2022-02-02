Related News

The London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) has appointed a new relationship director in Asia.

Latifah Alkhatib has joined LIBF – which offers training and qualifications in trade and transaction banking – in its Singapore office.

Alkhatib moves to LIBF from the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Academy, where she managed Asia Pacific and Middle East and North Africa accounts.

“Latifah’s appointment in Singapore reflects the ever-increasing importance of the Asian market to LIBF’s trade and transaction banking business,” says Alex Gray, head of LIBF’s trade and transaction banking qualifications. “Her undoubted experience in the market will allow her to hit the ground running and engage with her extensive network and also new clients.”

Alkhatib has replaced Michael Backhouse, who is retiring. Gray thanked Backhouse for his “dedication and hard work”.