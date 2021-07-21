Related News

Leucadia Asset Management (LAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of US investment banking firm Jefferies Group, has appointed James Leonard as senior vice-president, with responsibility for managing trade finance assets.

Leonard is based in New York and joins Leucadia’s Point Bonita Capital division, the company tells GTR. He took up the position in June this year.

The Leucadia platform has US$30bn of assets under management and covers 16 asset management boutiques around the world, including equity investments and strategic relationships where LAM has a revenue share.

Leonard was previously a director and head of bank distribution for the Americas at Greensill, another New York-based role that he held between October 2019 and March 2021.

Prior to that he spent nine years as managing director at Finacity Corporation, which was acquired by Greensill in 2019.

Leonard was also the founder and owner of Montgomery Consulting International, spent three years as director for originations at Rosemount Capital Management, and has held roles at MUFG, Nippon Credit Bank and Citicorp Investment Bank.