Law firm Holland and Knight has hired Tahlia Townsend and Daniel Goren as partners within its international trade practice, effective immediately.

Based in Connecticut, the new hires will advise domestic and international companies on compliance with US export controls, financial sanctions matters and foreign investment regulations.

Townsend (pictured) and Goren will offer a full spectrum of trade compliance services, including “high-stakes investigations, disclosures and defence against government enforcement actions”, the law firm says in a May 8 statement.

They both join from law firm Wiggin and Dana, where each had served for over a decade, most recently as partners.

“Tahlia and Dan’s robust client base across a variety of industries, including the defence and national security sectors, creates strong synergies with our existing practice. We are thrilled to welcome them to Holland and Knight,” says Robert Friedman, co-head of the firm’s international trade practice.

Townsend’s clients include global defence and aerospace companies, international financial institutions, technology and electronics manufacturers, (re)insurers, venture capital and private equity firms.

Goren likewise works with clients in various sectors, notably emerging technology, electronics manufacturing, as well as aerospace and defence. He has also advised international banks and leading management consulting firms on complex US economic sanctions issues.  