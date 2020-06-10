Related News

Supply chain finance provider Greensill has added to its recent senior hires with the appointment of Timothy Muchiri as director and head of distribution for Africa.

Based in Johannesburg, Muchiri will lead the company’s investor development on the continent. He will also expand its syndication capacity for African clients, while working with Greensill’s African franchise’s origination team.

Muchiri will report to Wasif Raza, the company’s managing director and global head of bank syndication, and director Sanjeev Oza, both of whom are based in London.

He will also work with managing director Steven Hollands on fixed income investors in Africa.

He joins after three years heading up MUFG’s transaction banking business for Africa, also based in Johannesburg. Previously, Muchiri spent 10 years working for Citi’s global transaction banking team, mainly in origination of trade finance business in Africa.

His appointment follows three other senior hires as Greensill responds to increasing demand and fast growth in the commodities and inventory finance sectors.

In recent weeks, David Rigby has joined as managing director, global head of commodities finance, alongside Andrew Fairbrother as managing director, commodities finance and John Goodridge as managing director, global head of inventory finance.