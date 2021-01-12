Related News

Global law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher has appointed Britt Mosman as a partner in its global trade and investment practice group, based in Washington, DC.

Mosman joins the firm from the US Department of the Treasury, where she had been an attorney advisor, providing counsel on economic sanctions and national security matters.

Before this, she had worked as a senior associate at international law firm Davis Polk and Wardell for six years, advising banks and corporates on compliance matters such as economic sanctions, anti-money laundering and anti-corruption laws.

“I look forward to working with my new colleagues to help clients across a range of industries stay ahead of the rapidly evolving regulatory and enforcement regimes that affect their cross-border transactions,” says Mosman.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s global trade and investment group advises US and multinational companies across industries, including financial services, transportation, communications, insurance, manufacturing, agriculture and technology, on compliance and regulatory issues.

“Britt is an exceptional attorney with valuable insight from her experience at the Treasury and strong private practice experience,” says David Mortlock, chair of the group and managing partner of the Washington office.

“As our clients navigate the growing and fast-moving regulatory demands in international trade, security and compliance matters, her addition will expand and deepen our experience in these critically important areas. We are delighted to welcome her to our team.”