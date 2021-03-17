Related News

Fineon Exchange, an AI-powered online marketplace for trade finance assets, has appointed Jeanette Jones as its new director of business development.

Jones has over 30 years of experience in the banking sector, beginning her career at Chase in 1989.  She then moved to Standard Bank, where she remained for 20 years, holding a number of positions across business development, including within trade and corporate finance, and global financial institutions. Her most recent banking position was at Standard Advisory London, a subsidiary of Standard Bank, which she left in 2019.

She is currently also an advisor to integrated supply chain solutions company Dints International, where she is responsible for building financial solutions and partnerships. She will divide her time between the two companies.

At Fineon Exchange, Jones reports to Dominic Broom, CEO, who joined the fintech last year.

“We are delighted to welcome someone of Jeanette’s calibre and experience to the Fineon Exchange team at a time when our business is growing rapidly,” says Broom.

Fineon’s marketplace platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to match exporters with funders and credit insurers in order to access new sources of export finance and securely execute cross-border trade.