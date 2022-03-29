Related News

Finastra has appointed Jenny Alexandrou to the newly created role of lead product manager for trade and supply chain finance.

Based in London, Alexandrou reports to Anastasia McAlpine, Finastra’s head of product for trade and supply chain finance.

Alexandrou joins Finastra after 20 years at software company Temenos. In the new role, Alexandrou says she is responsible for developing the company’s product strategy, and “defining key product features and requirements, whilst overseeing the development cycle from the beginning through to the customer delivery”.

“I have, for many years, particularly admired the development of its trade and supply chain finance offering and dominant market coverage,” Alexandrou says. “I am very proud to be a part of an industry leading team and look forward to continue building on its success.”

 