Maltese lender Fimbank has named Mohammed Louhab as the group’s new CEO, effective December 1.

The hire, approved by regulators earlier this month, follows the retirement of Adrian Gostuski who was named CEO of the bank in May 2020.

Louhab joins from Kuwait-based Burgan Bank where he had been serving as a financial advisor for the past two years.

In a career spanning over 40 years, he has held leadership roles at various Algerian lenders including CNEP Bank, Trust Bank and AGBank, which alongside Fimbank, is part of the wider Kipco Group.

He previously worked at the Central Bank of Algeria where he was involved in banking regulation, credit control and refinancing.

“I am excited to work with our specialist trade finance and corporate banking team to achieve our common goals… we will not only contribute to the economic development of the regions we operate in but also create value for our shareholders,” Louhab says.