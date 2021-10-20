Related News

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has named Sanjay Sethi as its new head of global transaction banking.

Having started in July, Sethi is tasked with leading and growing FAB’s global transaction banking business, which will include overseeing product sales, development and innovation, as well as digital transformation.

He reports directly to FAB’s group head of corporate, commercial and international banking, Shireesh Bhide.

Sethi joins from Bank ABC, where he spent three years as group head for transaction banking, based in Bahrain.

Prior to this, he worked for over 20 years at Citi, serving in several leadership roles in transaction banking and institutional banking across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.