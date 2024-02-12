Related News

Lloyds Bank has hired Surath Sengupta to spearhead innovation in its trade and working capital product suite.

Sengupta joined the bank as managing director, head of trade and working capital innovation and transformation on February 1. He is based in London and reports to Gwynne Master, managing director for trade and working capital lending.

Sengupta spent 11 years at HSBC, first in India and later in the UK, where he rose to managing director and head of portfolio management, financial institutions and sustainability. He left the bank in April last year and founded Aadvos, an advisory firm.

“I’m delighted that Surath has joined our award-winning team, with his mandate to continue to digitise, innovate and build the trade and working capital business of the future,” Master tells GTR.

Lloyds is a “fierce advocate for innovation” she adds, noting the lender’s investment in fintech Enigio and participation in the first transaction under the UK’s Electronic Trade Documents Act.