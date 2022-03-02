Related News

Goodbye, supply chain crisis of 2021. Hello, supply chain crisis of 2022.

BPL Global and Euler Hermes partner for digital first in CPRI market

Export credit agencies ‘starting to mobilise’ on sustainable finance, ICC paper says

Marsh Specialty brings in former Euler Hermes exec to support client growth

Gunvor signs new US$873mn financing facility

Global trade credit insurer Euler Hermes has made two senior appointments, naming Jennifer Baert as the group’s general counsel and Riccardo Rosa CEO of its World Agency division.

As part of a change in the Euler Hermes group’s leadership team, Baert will start in the newly-created role this month and takes charge of the credit insurer’s legal and tax departments.

Reporting to CFO Loeiz Limon Duparcmeur, she makes the move from her previous role as global head of credit risk assessment.

Baert joined Euler Hermes in 2013, and previously also worked as the group’s global head of claims and collection, and head of legal for holding company Euler Hermes SA.

Prior to that, she spent seven years as an associate at law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, based in London and Paris.

In recent weeks Euler Hermes also announced a change in the leadership team for its multinationals segment, naming Rosa as CEO of the Euler Hermes World Agency.

Having started in December, Rosa is responsible for the multinational corporate and financial institution business and reports to Clarisse Kopff, CEO and chairperson of the Euler Hermes group.

Rosa replaces Anil Berry, who was appointed as member of the group management board last June.

Rosa previously served as global chief commercial officer for the World Agency division, as well as regional chief commercial officer for the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa.

He joined in 2013 from GE Capital, where he served in a number of different roles across the UK, Italy and Switzerland during a 14-year stint, having previously worked at IBM Global Financing for a decade.