The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has named Haytham El Maayergi as executive vice-president for its global trade bank, effective immediately. El Maayergi makes the switch from Arab African International Bank, where he served as group chief operating and transformation officer since 2020. At Afreximbank, he replaces Amr Kamel, who worked at the bank for nearly ...

