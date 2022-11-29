Related News

Digital trade finance network Contour has appointed Chetan Talwar to the newly created role of head of global sales.

Talwar joins from JP Morgan, where he spent the last 12 years, most recently as executive director of global trade and Asia Pacific head of supply chain finance programme management. He has also held positions at Standard Chartered Bank – where he was based in Hong Kong, India and Singapore – and at HSBC India.

In his new role, based in Singapore, Talwar is tasked with developing Contour’s global sales strategy, leading the acquisition of new corporate and bank customers in the trade and trade finance industries, and deepening relationships with Contour’s existing clients.

Welcoming him to the role, Carl Wegner, CEO of Contour, says: “Chetan’s expertise and strong track record in trade finance make him an excellent addition to Contour. As more banks and corporates look to Contour for trusted solutions that will impact their businesses, Chetan’s deep knowledge of the industry will enable us to better support our clients, bring greater value and drive growth to the next level.”

“I’m excited to join a dynamic and fast-growing team that uses the latest technology to develop critical solutions for the trade finance industry,” adds Talwar. “Digitisation will not only solve the current problems in trade but help boost the global trade industry overall. I look forward to bringing Contour’s solutions to more key markets and expanding the trade finance network of the future.”

This is the latest development from Contour as the digital trade finance solution provider seeks to further expand its network. Last month, it appointed trade digitisation veteran Daniel Cotti as a consultant, while in September it bought the rulebook and other associated legal documents from defunct blockchain platform we.trade.