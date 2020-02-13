BPL Global, a credit and political risk insurance broker, has hired Anna Morgan as its new legal director to support and advise on regulatory matters and policy wordings.

Morgan joins from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), where she worked as part of its in-house legal team, supporting its structured finance and corporate lending activities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Prior to this, she worked in the banking and finance department at Reed Smith.

In her new role, Morgan will work closely with the claims team, as well as advising on regulatory and contractual matters and policy wordings, in an effort to boost the company’s credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) offerings.

Morgan is London-based and reports to James Esdaile and Sian Aspinall, BPL Global’s managing directors.

“On a day-to-day basis, I work with the brokers and claims team to provide support and advice on legal matters,” she tells GTR. “I am also directly involved in BPL Global’s ongoing efforts to optimise the credit and political risk insurance product for existing and potential clients.”

She explains that as the CPRI product grows in sophistication and branches out to cover new types of exposures, “in-house legal expertise – and a good understanding of the underlying structures – will be important in navigating the regulatory landscape, and ensuring clients continue to receive a best-in-class service”.

Commenting on the appointment, Esdaile says: “As an accomplished legal expert with both in-house banking experience and familiarity with the CPRI market, Anna will be an invaluable resource for the BPL Global team, and instrumental in our ongoing effort to optimise the CPRI product for clients. We warmly welcome her to the team.”