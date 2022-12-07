Related News

BNP Paribas has made two senior Singapore-based appointments to its global trade solutions division for transaction banking in the Asia Pacific region.

Cynthia Tchikoltsoff (pictured) has been promoted to head of global trade solutions for transaction banking, Asia Pacific. Tchikoltsoff replaces Clémence Avril, who left BNP Paribas earlier this year to take on the role of global head of commodity trade finance at Standard Chartered.

Meanwhile, Stephane Gaboriaud has taken on an expanded role as deputy head of global trade solutions for transaction banking in Asia Pacific.

The appointments follow last month’s announcement of two other promotions within the Asia Pacific transaction banking arm, after former head of transaction banking in Southeast Asia Sofia Hammoucha left the bank to become head of transaction banking risk at Standard Chartered in Singapore.

Tchikoltsoff was previously BNP Paribas’ head of supply chain management for Asia Pacific and helped establish the bank’s Asian supply chain business. She also leads the sustainability initiative for transaction banking in the region.

The new role will involve overseeing activities related to supply chains across all industries, as well as “the growth and deepening of the bank’s trade franchise in Asia Pacific”, which offers traditional trade and supply chain financing for multinational and Asian corporates, the bank says.

Gaboriaud joined the bank over 18 years ago and has held various positions with BNP Paribas across Europe and Asia Pacific. Gaboriaud will report to Tchikoltsoff, who in turn reports to Chye Kin Wee, head of transaction banking for Asia Pacific.

“Cynthia and Stephane have strong institutional knowledge and extensive client experience,” says Chye Kin. “We are certain that they will help to lead the way in offering customised solutions that could meet the evolving needs of our clients, particularly in digitalisation.”