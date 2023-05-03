US law firm Blank Rome has expanded its international trade practice in Washington, DC with the addition of a group of seven lawyers and two international trade professionals from rival McDermott, Will & Emery.

Led by partners Joanne Osendarp (pictured) and Eric Parnes, the group includes senior counsels Alan Kashdan and Lynn Kamarck, of counsel Conor Gilligan, associates Tyler Kimberly and Brendan Saslow, trade economic advisor Jorge Miranda, and international trade manager Deborah Flinn.

Osedarp will also serve as co-chair of Blank Rome’s international trade group, along with Anthony Rapa, a partner at the firm who also leads its national security team.

“I am thrilled to welcome Joanne, Eric and their international trade team to Blank Rome,” says Grant Palmer, Blank Rome’s chair and managing partner. “Their leading experience in navigating trade remedies, negotiating free trade agreements and handling international trade disputes complements our international trade group’s strong work in the sanctions and export controls space, further bolstering our reputation as a leading resource for clients and their full range of international trade needs.”

“Blank Rome has a longstanding history of strong international trade work and we are excited to help grow the team and expand our client services on such a solid platform,” add Osendarp and Parnes in a joint statement. “The current geopolitical and economic environment have made trade and international business more difficult for governments and corporations. As we enhance our international trade capabilities, we will also be eager to identify opportunities for cross-collaboration with other firm practices and industry teams, which was a key factor in our decision to join Blank Rome.”

Veterans in the international trade dispute realm, the group collectively represents governments, industry associations, export credit agencies and corporations in all manner of trade remedy cases and appeals proceedings, including countervailing duty and anti-dumping matters, as well as national security reviews of foreign investments and US export controls and sanctions.