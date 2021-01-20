Related News

Arent Fox boosts international trade practice with hire from US Treasury

Law firm Arent Fox has brought in Angela Santos as a customs and trade law partner as it expands its international trade and investment practice.

Santos joins from Grunfeld, Desiderio, Lebowitz, Silverman & Klestadt, where she spent almost 12 years.

Based in Arent Fox’s New York office, Santos will counsel clients on compliance with federal regulations involving the importation of merchandise, and assist them in structuring their transactions to ensure regulatory compliance, minimise duties, and eliminate customs penalty exposure.

Welcoming her to the role, Kay Georgi, international trade and investment leader at Arent Fox, says: “Angela joins our experienced team of attorneys and network of foreign correspondent counsel who help clients navigate everything from customs and import compliance to global trade policy to sanctions and more. This is a critical time for our clients, and Angela will be a terrific advocate.”