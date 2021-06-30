Related News

Working capital technology provider Taulia has hired Ali Ansari as director for global supply chain and payables solutions, a newly created role.

Ansari joins from HSBC, where he was most recently global head of products in the bank’s global trade and receivables finance department, managing and developing guarantees, financial institution trade and risk distribution products. His experience within the trade finance industry has also seen him hold senior positions with organisations including JP Morgan, ABN Amro and Bank of America.

Based in London, in his new role Ansari will be responsible for managing and expanding Taulia’s supply chain and payables solutions globally. He will report to Kathleen Nugent, global head of product.

“Joining Taulia is a wonderful opportunity to fully use my experience, help the team expand and meet the growing demand globally for technology solutions in supply chain finance,” says Ansari. “I thrive when driving change and solving problems. Taulia provides a powerful platform to customers, which enables them to get access to liquidity as and when they need it.”

This is the latest in a series of hires for Taulia. The fintech company completed a major funding round in July last year, which raised US$60mn from Ping An Insurance Company, JP Morgan and Saudi Aramco, and has since announced plans to expand into both China and Singapore.

Last month, Taulia brought in Haiyan Zhuang as country head for China, to set up and strengthen its move into the country. Zhuang, who is based in Shanghai, joined from technology-as-a-service firm OneConnect Smart Technology, where he held the position of head of supply chain fintech.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the company announced plans to expand its offering from payables and receivables financing to inventory finance, as it seeks new ways to release capital tied up in physical supply chains.

“Ali joins us at an exciting time as we are experiencing rapid growth,” says Cedric Bru, CEO of Taulia. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, and his extensive experience in the industry will be tremendously impactful as we look to further grow Taulia’s payables finance capabilities and drive innovation for our customers.”

HSBC is yet to announce Ansari’s replacement.