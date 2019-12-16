The Italian export credit agency (ECA) Sace has appointed Pierfrancesco Latini as CEO and named Rodolfo Errore as chairman, each for a three-year term.

They succeed the outgoing CEO Alessandro Decio and chairman Beniamino Quintieri, who had both been in their roles at Sace since June 2016.

Latini transfers from Sace’s parent company, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), where he had been the group’s chief risk officer since June 2016, responsible for risk management, operations, governance and compliance and anti-money laundering. He spent nearly 10 years as CRO at BNL and BNP Paribas Group for Italy prior to this.

Meanwhile Errore takes on the role of chairman having already been on the board of directors at Sace since 2017. Errore, who has more than 25 years’ experience in banking and international finance law, is a senior partner at the global merchant bank the Cartesius Advisory Network.

The duo start their roles immediately, with a Sace spokesperson telling GTR that: “They will continue Sace Simest’s work at the Italian Export and Internationalization Hub of the CDP Group, supporting Italian companies – mostly small and medium-sized enterprises– grow abroad.

Ilaria Bertizzolo, Roberto Cociancich, Elena Comparato, Filippo Giansante, Mario Giro, Pierfrancesco Latini, Federico Merola, and Monica Scipione were all confirmed as members of the board of directors at the start of December.