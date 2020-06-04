Related News

In the fourth episode of the GTR News Brief, the latest podcast series from the editorial team, host Felix Thompson gives a breakdown of recent major stories in trade and trade finance news as covered by GTR.

A groundbreaking new study on Sudan has uncovered widespread trade misinvoicing in its oil and gold exports.

In other news, a flare up in US-China tensions could impact Hong Kong’s ability to re-export.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 is expected to put a major dent in China’s commodities imports in 2020, fresh UN research suggests.

This has raised concerns about developing markets reliant on exporting energy products, ores and grains.

Senior reporter Eleanor Wragg also provides analysis on a major story from last week, which saw industry players calling for a harmonised view of credit insurance during the Covid-19 pandemic.