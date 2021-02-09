Related News

Fintech company Trade Ledger has raised £13.5mn in series A funding.

The round was led by Point72 Ventures, a venture capital firm, with participation from Foundation Capital, Hambro Perks and Court Lorenzini, the founder of DocuSign. Other existing investors were also involved.

Established in 2016 by CEO Martin McCann, Trade Ledger’s corporate banking platform supports bank and non-bank lenders’ invoice, supply chain and debtor finance transactions.

With the new capital injection, Trade Ledger will grow its sales, marketing and customer delivery teams.

“This new investment will enable us to triple our customer base during 2021,” says McCann. “Adoption of our technology is critical for the post-pandemic recapitalisation of the economy and we are driving growth as fast as our capital allows to be able to support this critical economic need, particularly for SMEs. New digital solutions based on real-time business data are the only way to address it.”

Alex Tarhini, operating partner at Point72 Ventures, says: “We view Trade Ledger as part of an important wave of companies that are disrupting legacy financial technology and, in doing so, are moving the financial services industry forward.”

Tarhini will also join the Trade Ledger board, according to a statement from the fintech company.

The round follows several senior appointments to the Trade Ledger team in mid-2020, including Bakhtier Pulatov taking up a London-based role as global head of product, Paul Carmichael joining the company to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region, and Roger Vincent being promoted from general manager to managing director of Trade Ledger’s UK business.