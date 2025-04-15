Related News

DutyCast, which uses AI to help companies comply with trade-related regulations, policies and tariffs, has secured a strategic investment from GTR Ventures (GTRV) and a group of logistics-focused angel investors. 

Singapore-headquartered DutyCast, which is backed by VinaCapital Ventures, provides an intelligence platform helping companies navigate international markets, cutting compliance costs by as much as 60% for SMEs and customs agencies. 

Failure to meet trade regulations can be highly costly for businesses, yet compliance often proves resource-intensive, particularly for SMEs, the company says. This situation has created “a market opportunity for accessible, tech-driven tools”. 

DutyCast’s platform provides automated research into policy and regulatory change, giving users real-time updates on tariff changes, customs arrangements and trade agreements. 

It also uses an AI-powered agent that can identify potential benefits from free trade agreements, and provides companies with information on rules of origin, HS codes and product-related requirements. 

Co-founder Tam Dang says the funding from GTRV, a trade-focused investment and venture-building platform also based in Singapore, will support its “next phase of international growth”. 

“GTRV brings not only expertise but also an extensive network with decision makers in trade and supply chain globally,” he says. 

Rupert Sayer, co-founder and chief executive of GTRV, says DutyCast helps customers grapple with “a turbulent world of tariff wars and uncertainty in trade rules”. 

“Trade compliance has always been a cornerstone of global economic resilience, particularly for a trade-dependent nation like Singapore,” he says. “Businesses face so many complexities in navigating evolving regulations, tariffs and geopolitical shifts today.” 

DutyCast has already been used by McKinsey, PwC and Singapore-based SATS. 

The announcement follows a strategic investment by GTRV in XDC Trade Network, which provides a blockchain-based suite of trade finance tools, announced in October last year. 

GTRV also said in November it was leading an initial pre-seed funding round for UK-based Havona Technology, which enables companies in the commodity trading market to exchange digital documents securely and in real-time. 