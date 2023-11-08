Related News

The liquidators of a “Ponzi-like” trade finance firm have accused Deutsche Bank and a slew of asset managers of allegedly failing to raise the alarm about the fraud and helping sell the company’s suspect loan book to new investors. The New York-headquartered International Investment Group (IIG), founded in 1994, originated and securitised trade finance loans ...

