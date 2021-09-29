Related News

Banks and ECAs urged to cull funding for Arctic oil and gas firms

Royal Bank of Canada accused of “greenwashing” over pipeline company loan

Tradeteq partners with XinFin in first trade finance NFT transaction

Cocobod bumps up annual pre-export finance facility

Pemberton appoints former Deutsche Bank director

ING has again partnered with metals trading house Gerald Group, leading on an oversubscribed US$450mn syndicated secured financing facility to support the company’s North American operations. 

Gerald says the transaction refinances the borrowing base facility of GT Commodities, its North American trading hub, and is intended to give ongoing support to its activities on the continent. 

ING, which acted as lead lender and administrative agent, is joined by Rabobank and HSBC as joint lead arrangers. Other participants include Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Bank of China, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit. 

The deal follows the 2019 launch of GT Commodities’ US$300mn borrowing base facility, a syndicated transaction also led by ING and including many of the same participant banks. 

The 2021 refinancing deal was heavily oversubscribed, with US$495mn from three new lenders and several existing ones, Gerald says. That total was scaled back before closing at US$450mn. 

Mital Patel, Gerald Group’s global head of finance and banking, says the deal demonstrates the company’s stability despite disruption and volatility in global supply chains. 

“The oversubscription and favourable pricing achieved in the refinancing shows clear confidence from commodity lenders in Gerald’s businesses,” Patel says. 

ING’s commodity finance head in North America, Matthew Rosetti, adds: “Given the significant increase of metal prices over the past 12 months, this facility increase and timely closing will enable them to continue on their growth trajectory in the North American region and execute on their strong positioning in the diversified metals space.” 