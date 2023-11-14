Related News

BB Energy Asia, Komgo and SGTraDex complete first digital borrowing base facility

GTR Americas roundtable: Banking leaders chart future of trade finance

Exclusive: Contour to shut down as bank shareholders pull funding

BB Energy closes bumper borrowing base facility, draws in new banks

Hai Long scores bumper US$3.6bn ECA-backed facility

Gunvor’s US division has expanded its uncommitted borrowing base facility to US$1.6bn with support from 18 lenders, despite what executives describe as a “challenging” market environment.  The deal builds on an oversubscribed US$1.45bn facility agreed by the oil trading giant in October last year. This year’s facility consists of a US$1.28bn one-year tranche, a US$320mn ...

We hope you enjoyed your 4 free articles on GTR’s website this month. If you want to read more high-quality journalism, please log in below to continue your access. If you are not a subscriber, you can sign up here for just £30 a month.