We spoke to US Export-Import Bank board member Judith Pryor at the GTR Africa London 2019 event about the export credit agency’s Africa strategy, its US$5bn deal with Mozambique and how Pryor is “confident” that the bank will be reauthorised.

The US Export-Import Bank (US Exim) regained its full lending powers back in May after a four-year hiatus which saw it unable to issue larger, longer-tenor loans. The bank now faces another crucial time: while Congress plans to reauthorise US Exim for seven years, the bill needs to pass the House and Senate before current funding expires tomorrow (December 20).

In this video, US Exim board member Judith Pryor, a Trump appointee who worked under the Obama administration for the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (Opic), before her position at the bank was confirmed in May, tells GTR about Trump’s Prosper Africa campaign, the bank’s backing of a US$5bn liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique signed in September – the biggest deal US Exim has ever made – and how it will support thousands of jobs, and that she is “confident” the bank will be reauthorised.

You may also like: