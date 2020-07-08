Related News

Banks on alert as soft commodities trade targeted by wildlife traffickers

UK Export Finance plays down corruption warnings over Africa transactions

Multilateral development banks issue joint pledge to support trade finance amid Covid-19

GTR News Brief: Episode 6

USMCA enters into force, sort of

In the seventh episode of the GTR News Brief, the latest podcast series from the editorial team, host Felix Thompson gives a breakdown of recent major stories in trade and trade finance news as covered by GTR.

The heads of the WTO and six of the world’s multilateral development banks have released a joint statement promising to address trade finance shortages in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Criminal groups are exploiting soft commodities trading networks to conceal the trafficking of illegal wildlife and animal products, a new report has shown. 

After coming under fire from anti-corruption investigators for its dealings in Sub-Saharan Africa, UK Export Finance has said it carries out rigorous and ongoing due diligence on all transactions it supports.

Senior reporter Eleanor Wragg also provides a closer analysis of a major story from last week.

She explains what the roll-out of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) means for businesses, and why it hasn’t been fully enforced yet.