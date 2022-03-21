Related News

Analysis: Russia and Ukraine contract considerations for commodity traders and financiers

UN sounds food scarcity warning as Ukraine conflict pressures agri-commodities

Credendo mulls €4bn Russia exposure, joint venture as export credit agencies feel pinch

EBRD promises extra trade finance support for Ukraine

UAE added to financial crime greylist, though officials cite “significant progress”

Coriolis Technologies and the Institute of Export and International Trade (IOE&IT) have partnered to launch an online sanctions tracker to help businesses navigate the trading restrictions imposed on Russia and Belarus in the last few weeks.

The tool is free to use and covers US, EU and UK sanctions against companies and individuals, dual-use goods, and specifically sanctioned goods.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, governments, including those of the US, UK, EU, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Australia, have imposed some form of sanctions on the Russian economy, including against the Central Bank of Russia and state-owned banking giants such as Sberbank and VTB. Sanctions have also been placed on individuals, entities, and the export of certain dual-use goods and technologies to both Belarus and Russia.

For businesses involved in international trade, ensuring compliance with this increasingly complex regulatory environment means checking any customers, suppliers, agents, distributors or other third parties with ties to Russia or Belarus against all applicable sanction lists – which change rapidly as new sanctions are released.

“It is imperative in times like these that traders have access to the right information, advice and guidance, to ensure that they comply with sanctions wherever they are in the world,” says Marco Forgione, director general of the IOE&IT.

The real-time sanctions tracker aggregates data directly from a range of global government sources, including UN, EU and UK dual-use goods lists, the UN, US and EU consolidated screening lists, and US OFAC sanctions list, among others, before presenting the information in a dynamic, searchable database – which means businesses have access to all the information they need in one place.

Coriolis says it will add other sources as necessary as new sanctions are released.

The sanctions tracker is based on the same technology used by Coriolis in its recently released Kosmos environmental, social and governance (ESG) scoring tool, which it began piloting earlier this month.

“In troubling times, I am proud to be able to divert resources from the development of our recent ESG tracking tool to build something reactive,” says Rebecca Harding, Coriolis chief executive. “Coriolis Technologies is committed to applying our research, technology and workforce to help SMEs access all aspects of the industry. We believe that the real-time sanctions tracker will allow them to identify sanctions that will impact their world quickly.”