Working capital technology company Taulia has appointed Andy Lee as director for supply chain finance, a New York-based role.

Lee is tasked with expanding Taulia’s pool of funding partners in North America, as well as building strategic relationships and supporting product development.

He joins after eight years at HSBC, most recently as vice-president and senior product manager for fintech partnerships, a position he had held since October 2019. Prior to that he held roles in structuring, solutions implementation and credit analysis.

The new hire closely follows Taulia’s appointment of Alexander Mutter as managing director of capital markets. Mutter also joined from HSBC, where he was the bank’s global head of trade and receivables finance.

“The natural next step for our growing team was to bring someone onboard with deep experience within the banking sector and superior knowledge of the fintech space,” Mutter says.

Taulia has reported a significant uptick in demand for supply chain finance offerings during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Lee says such programmes have been “a key source of working capital for businesses large and small… in these unprecedented times”.

Lee adds that he hopes to expand access to supply chain finance for partners across the North American region.