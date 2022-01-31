Related News

Citi has made an addition to its continental Europe trade sales team, hiring Nicolas Saoudi as trade sales head for the Nordic region.

Based in Stockholm, Saoudi is tasked with helping grow the lender’s business across a portfolio of Nordic-parented and Nordic-based global subsidiary clients.

He replaces Thomas Light, who left the position and took on the role of continental Europe trade sales head at Citi in early 2020.

Saoudi makes the switch from Standard Chartered, where he held a handful of different roles over the past six years. Most recently, he served as director for trade sales Nordics, Germany and Switzerland.

Prior to this, he worked at Crédit Agricole CIB for more than three years and was responsible for originating and structuring complex trade transactions in the Nordics.