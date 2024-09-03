Related News

London-based fintech Finastra has partnered with CredAble, an online working capital finance platform, to expand banks’ ability to offer supply chain finance.

The deal allows corporate users of Finastra’s platform to submit invoices via an interface provided by CredAble, which allows for real-time risk and limit management, transaction financing and settlement and counterparty onboarding.

The invoices will then be analysed and processed through Finastra’s Trade Innovation software, which calculates fees and interest and conducts limit checks. Finastra’s bank partners will be able to provide supply chain finance based on the invoices.

The partnership is based on refer and resell agreements between the two companies.

“To facilitate truly innovative, relevant and open trade finance services, our partner ecosystem plays an important role,” says Anastasia McAlpine, head of product management for trade and supply chain finance at Finastra.

“The partnership ensures institutions can continue to innovate at speed, decrease time to value and utilise data for decision making across the whole of their working capital and supply chain finance portfolio, ultimately supporting increased growth for both their business and that of their customers.”

This is the latest in a series of partnerships announced by Finastra this year. In April, the company partnered with technology provider TradeSun to offer automated ESG scoring across Finastra’s trade and working capital solutions. In February, it collaborated with financial consultancy Tesselate to launch a trade finance platform targeting US banks.